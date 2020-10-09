FREEDOM CALL Frontman CHRIS BAY Releases "In The House Of Broken Love" Single And Music Video

Freedom Call mastermind, Chris Bay, has released his new single and video, "In The House Of Broken Love". Watch the clip below.

The single is available on all digital platforms but also as a bundle exclusively at the Steamhammer shop, here.

Says Chris: "I'm very proud to introduce you to my brand new single, 'In The House Of Broken Love', in which I get to express my thoughts and feelings during these crazy times. Would be great if we all stick together now so that music can continue to sound."