FREEDOM CALL To Live Stream Concert For Charity This Friday
May 26, 2020, 35 minutes ago
Freedom Call will do a live stream concert for charity this Friday, May 29, at 8 PM, CET.
Says Chris Bay: "Hello friends, we just can't stand it anymore... we miss the stage, the sound and the spotlight. Most of all, we miss you, our friends and fans, people with whom we have a great party and spend an unforgettable time. Unfortunately, the latter is not possible during this time, but will try our best to "enchant" you back to the concerts, the club shows or the festival season for a moment!"
Further details here.
The band's new album, M.E.T.A.L., was released in August on CD digipak, 2LP gatefold, download and stream. Get it here.
Upcoming tour dates:
October
9 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden
10 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
11 - Prague, Czech Republic - MeetFactory
12 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe
13 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
15 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
16 - Cologne, Germany - Club Volta
17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Club Cann
18 - Erfurt, Germany - HsD
19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
20 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
25 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen
26 - Vouziers, France - Festival de Vouziers
November
1 - Finspang, Sweden - Hugo
2 - Lulea, Sweden - Kuturens Hus
3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen Klubb
6 - Lyon, France - Rock N' Eat
7 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club
8 - San Dona Di Piave, Italy - Revolver Club
9 - Roma, Italy - Wishlist Club
10 - Firenze, Italy - Circus Club
February
21 - Pamplona, Spain - Sala Totem
22 - Madrid, Spain - Nazca Music Club
23 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Boveda
March
13 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk
28 - London, England - The Underworld
August
14-15 - Graz, Austria - Metal On The Hill