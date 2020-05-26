FREEDOM CALL To Live Stream Concert For Charity This Friday

Freedom Call will do a live stream concert for charity this Friday, May 29, at 8 PM, CET.

Says Chris Bay: "Hello friends, we just can't stand it anymore... we miss the stage, the sound and the spotlight. Most of all, we miss you, our friends and fans, people with whom we have a great party and spend an unforgettable time. Unfortunately, the latter is not possible during this time, but will try our best to "enchant" you back to the concerts, the club shows or the festival season for a moment!"

The band's new album, M.E.T.A.L., was released in August on CD digipak, 2LP gatefold, download and stream. Get it here.

Upcoming tour dates:

October

9 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

10 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

11 - Prague, Czech Republic - MeetFactory

12 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe

13 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

15 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

16 - Cologne, Germany - Club Volta

17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Club Cann

18 - Erfurt, Germany - HsD

19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

20 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

25 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen

26 - Vouziers, France - Festival de Vouziers

November

1 - Finspang, Sweden - Hugo

2 - Lulea, Sweden - Kuturens Hus

3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen Klubb

6 - Lyon, France - Rock N' Eat

7 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

8 - San Dona Di Piave, Italy - Revolver Club

9 - Roma, Italy - Wishlist Club

10 - Firenze, Italy - Circus Club

February

21 - Pamplona, Spain - Sala Totem

22 - Madrid, Spain - Nazca Music Club

23 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Boveda

March

13 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

28 - London, England - The Underworld

August

14-15 - Graz, Austria - Metal On The Hill