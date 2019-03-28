FRIENDS Star MATT LeBLANC Reveals That SHARON OSBOURNE Invited Him To Have Threesome With Her And OZZY; "I Would Have Loved To Have Filmed It," Says Mrs. O

On today's episode of CBS daytime talk show, The Talk, it was revealed that Matt LeBlanc, star of the hit sitcom Friends, was once invited by host Sharon Osbourne to join her and husband, Ozzy Osbourne, in a threesome.

The Talk aired footage of LeBlanc on an episode of Conan O'Brien's TBS talk show, Conan, recalling Sharon's proposition.

Back to Sharon, who tells her co-hosts, "I was ish-ish kidding. If he'd have gone for it, I'd have called my husband." She then added: "I would have loved to have filmed it."

Stay tuned for video footage, coming soon. Footage of Sharon on The Talk, not of the threesome.