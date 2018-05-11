FROM ASHES TO NEW Perform “Crazy” At SiriusXM’s Octane; Video

From Ashes To New were guests on SiriusXM’s Octane channel and performed their track, “Crazy”, taken from their new album The Future.

From Ashes To New released The Future on April 20th via Better Noise Records / Eleven Seven Music. The album is available to order now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Wake Up"

"Crazy"

"My Name"

"Gone Forever"

"Broken"

"Forgotten"

"Enemy"

"Nowhere To Run"

"Let Go"

"On My Own"

"The Future"

"The Future" lyric video:

"My Name" lyric video:

"Broken" lyric video:

"Crazy" video: