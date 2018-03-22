FROM ASHES TO NEW Release "My Name" Lyric Video

March 22, 2018, 44 minutes ago

FROM ASHES TO NEW Release "My Name" Lyric Video

From Ashes To New have released a lyric video for "My Name", a track their upcoming LP, The Future, out on April 20th via Better Noise Records / Eleven Seven Music. The album is available for pre-order now at this location. Watch the video below.

Tracklisting:

"Wake Up"
"Crazy"
"My Name"
"Gone Forever"
"Broken"
"Forgotten"
"Enemy"
"Nowhere To Run"
"Let Go"
"On My Own"
"The Future"

"My Name" lyric video:

"Broken" lyric video:

"Crazy" video:

Catch From Ashes To New live in concert:

May
5 - Carolina Rebellion - Concord, NC
18 - Rock On The Range - Columbus, OH

