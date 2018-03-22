FROM ASHES TO NEW Release "My Name" Lyric Video

From Ashes To New have released a lyric video for "My Name", a track their upcoming LP, The Future, out on April 20th via Better Noise Records / Eleven Seven Music. The album is available for pre-order now at this location. Watch the video below.

Tracklisting:

"Wake Up"

"Crazy"

"My Name"

"Gone Forever"

"Broken"

"Forgotten"

"Enemy"

"Nowhere To Run"

"Let Go"

"On My Own"

"The Future"

"My Name" lyric video:

"Broken" lyric video:

"Crazy" video:

Catch From Ashes To New live in concert:

May

5 - Carolina Rebellion - Concord, NC

18 - Rock On The Range - Columbus, OH