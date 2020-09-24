From Rock Hero To Slot Hero: Ozzy Osbourne Does It All

John Michael aka “Ozzy” Osbourne has been around the ’70s, having risen to fame as the lead vocalist for the heavy metal band Black Sabbath. He was affectionately dubbed the Prince of Darkness for the majority of his career and in his later years, has become known as the Grandfather of Metal. While earning these titles was no easy feat, Ozzy Osbourne is a man of many talents and has added songwriter and TV personality to his list of skills. With such fame, comes great influence and Osbourne has not wasted it. He has endorsed a slot game bearing his face and signature style, as well as an online casino that has made him millions.

Ozzy Osbourne Video Slot

This epic video slot is designed and supplied by NetEnt, a Scandinavian software producer. NetEnt is well known for employing a team of highly-skilled designers who create games in the image of famous events, bands, or people. In this case, Ozzy Osbourne’s magnetic, enigmatic, and intense persona has been transferred perfectly onto the reels of this 2019 release. The layout of the game features a classic 5-reel and 3-row design that promises to “hit harder” with 20 fixed paylines. For maximum entertainment, and in true Ozzy fashion, the slot boasts a range of interesting symbols and features.

Features such as a symbol recharge allow players to enjoy one of several features e.g. coin wins, wild symbols, multipliers, and so forth. These features are activated spontaneously, and re-charge always takes place before a free spins round. Furthermore, the success of this slot has been highly attributed to the free spins and re-spins features. Many casinos that offer this video slot have doubled the impact of this exciting feature by providing a promotional free spin bonus often without deposit requirement that can be used on the game as an extra boost and are worth real cash.

Metal Casino

The heavy metal musical genre is not for the average Joe but it has certainly developed a kind of cult following over the years. Like all good forms of music, the genre has gone through changes and modifications to cater to audiences spanning decades. Ozzy Osbourne has been celebrated for his longevity within the genre, from when he rose to prominence in the ’70s to still rocking it out in 2017 and beyond.

Metal casino approached Osbourne to become a brand ambassador for their casino which is heavy-metal themed. The Grandfather of metal was much obliged and struck a deal with MT SecureTrade Limited. MT holds licenses from the Malta Gaming Authority and UK Gambling Commission, ensuring that players who decide to live dangerously and indulge in Metal casinos do not have to play dangerously as well. Metal casino offers hundreds of gaming titles for players to indulge in, as well as live-dealer experiences for players who would prefer to have the human element present. There is nothing more rock ‘n roll than a slot game and Ozzy’s Video slot by NetEnt has been featured on the site to echo the sentiments.

Financial Rewards

The vocalist is estimated to be worth about $220 million, which is not chump change by any means. Whether these deals have been financially lucrative for Osbourne is not in question. The better question is exactly how much was made. In the case of the NetEnt slot endorsement, with Ozzy lending his music, images, and general style, it is estimated to be worth at least a few hundred thousand dollars. The deal was brokered by Global Merchandising Services who serve as Ozzy’s brand management partner.

A similar deal was brokered between MT Secure Trader Limited and Global Merchandising Services for Ozzy to use his clout, and cult-following to endorse and promote the Metal casino, and become a brand ambassador. It seems that Ozzy is not done, earlier this year he was rumoured to have been working on yet another slot game release with NetEnt in conjunction with another album.

This is good news for fans that have spent their lives following Osbourne, and are keen to try anything that he creates. This just proves that fans that appreciate and love something will be extremely loyal to a distinct and trusted brand. Ozzy has created this for himself with his long career, his drive to always improve and surprise his fans, and his dedication.