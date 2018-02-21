FROM SORROW TO SERENITY Sign To Long Branch Records; New Singe Out Tomorrow

Having formed in 2013, From Sorrow To Serenity released their roaring debut EP Antithesis to acclaim from the UK tech-metal scene. Garnering support slots with the likes of Chelsea Grin, Veil Of Maya, Monuments, and playing both Techabilition and UK Tech-fest.

In 2016 the band self-released their first full length album, Remnant Of Humanity, and toured with Fit For An Autopsy and again played Tech-fest as a main stage slot.

Having recruited new vocalist Gaz King (formerly of Nexilva) the band released their new single, "Golden Age", in 2017 to showcase a step away from their deathcore roots, and a surge towards a modern tech-metalcore sound. With the release of the new single they toured the UK as support Jinjer as part of their sold out UK tour in November 2017.

Now the band has signed to Long Branch Records to release a new single called "Supremacy" on February 22nd. For late 2018 a new album is planned.

The band will also open for Betraying The Martyrs and Modern Day Babylon on their March 2018 tour of Europe and the UK.

Lineup:

Gaz King - Vocals

Steven Jones - Guitars

Andrew Simpson - Bass

Ian Baird - Drums