Frontiers Music Srl Announces Free Digital Sampler

April 10, 2020 was supposed to be an exciting release day for Frontiers Music Srl with new albums from One Desire, Dennis DeYoung, Pretty Maids, FM, and Her Chariot Awaits, but the universe had other plans, as we all know. But rather than simply let the day go by, the label decided to go ahead and release something anyway. Fans can now stream or download for FREE a 20 song digital sampler. Featuring songs from current and upcoming releases, the tracklisting is below.

For fans who want the digital files, they can simply go to this location, and scroll to the bottom of the page, sign up for the newsletter on the bottom right and they'll be sent the link to download the sampler.

For fans who already subscribe to the newsletter, they will be sent the link automatically and need not take any action.

For those who do not want MP3s, but want to hear the sampler, then you can enjoy it on Spotify and YouTube.

Tracklisting:

One Desire – “After You’re Gone”

Electric Mob – “Devil You Know”

Passion – “We Do What We Want”

Waiting For Monday – “End Of A Dream”

Revolution Saints – “Coming Home”

Ardours – “Last Moment”

Smackbound – “Drive It Like You Stole It”

Black Swan – “Johnny Came Marching”

Dirty Shirley – “Here Comes The King”

Archon Angel – “Fallen”

Sascha Paeth’s Masters Of Ceremony – “The Time Has Come”

Semblant – “Mere Shadow”

Allen/Olzon – “Worlds Apart”

Chaos Magic – “Like Never Before”

Edge Of Paradise – “Fire”

Novena – “Disconnected”

Seven Spires – “Unmapped Darkness”

Her Chariot Awaits – “Dead & Gone”

Edge Of Forever – “Promised Land”

DeCarlo – “You Are The Fire”