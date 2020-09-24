FROST* Launch Video Trailer And Presale For 13 Winters Limited Artbook Anthology

On November 20, 13 Winters will be released through InsideOutMusic offering a comprehensive sonic journey through the dynamic, daring and exciting past releases of UK’s Frost*.

Spanning eight discs, the group’s mastermind Jem Godfrey is looking forward to share this anthology artbook with all of you: “It’s been a long time coming and has been a lot of work, but we’re finally there! My thanks to everybody at InsideOut for all their hard work on getting this together and also to Paul “Vitamin P” Tippett for the amazing new take on the album art!”

The 13 Winters artbook is limited to 3,000 copies worldwide and also features liner notes by Nick Shilton (PROG). Presales are available here. Check out a trailer for this massive set below.

In addition to the limited physical edition, all discs included in this set will be available digitally on November 20 as well.

13 Winters tracklisting:

Disc 1 - Milliontown (2006) Remaster 2020

"Hyperventilate" (Remaster 2020)

"No Me No You" (Remaster 2020)

"Snowman" (Remaster 2020)

"Black Light Machine" (Remaster 2020)

"The Other Me" (Remaster 2020)

"Milliontown" (Remaster 2020)

Disc 2 - Experiments In Mass Appeal (2008) Remix/Remaster 2020

"Experiments In Mass Appeal" (Remix/Remaster 2020)

"Welcome To Nowhere" (Remix/Remaster 2020)

"Pocket Sun" (Remix/Remaster 2020)

"Saline" (Remix/Remaster 2020)

"Dear Dead Days" (Remix/Remaster 2020)

"Falling Down" (Remix/Remaster 2020)

"You/I" (Remix/Remaster 2020)

"Toys" (Remix/Remaster 2020)

"Wonderland" (Remix/Remaster 2020)

"The Secret Song" (Remix/Remaster 2020)

Disc 3 - Falling Satellites (2016) Remaster 2020

"First Day" (Remaster 2020)

"Numbers" (Remaster 2020)

"Towerblock" (Remaster 2020)

"Signs" (Remaster 2020)

"Lights Out" (Remaster 2020)

"Heartstrings" (Remaster 2020)

"Closer To The Sun" (Remaster 2020)

"The Raging Against The Dying Of The Light Blues In 7/8" (Remaster 2020)

"Nice Day For It" (Remaster 2020)

"Hypoventilate" (Remaster 2020)

"Last Day" (Remaster 2020)

Disc 4 - Falling Satellites - Instrumentals (2016) Remaster 2020

"First Day" (Instrumental/Remaster 2020)

"Numbers" (Instrumental/Remaster 2020)

"Towerblock" (Instrumental/Remaster 2020)

"Signs" (Instrumental/Remaster 2020)

"Lights Out" (Instrumental/Remaster 2020)

"Heartstrings" (Instrumental/Remaster 2020)

"Closer To The Sun" (Instrumental/Remaster 2020)

"The Raging Against The Dying Of The Light Blues in 7/8" (Instrumental/Remaster 2020)

"Nice Day For It…" (Instrumental/Remaster 2020)

"Hypoventilate" (Instrumental/Remaster 2020)

"Last Day" (Instrumental/Remaster 2020)

Disc 5 - Falling Satellive - Live 2017

"Numbers" (Live at Dingwalls, London, 24th November 2017)

"Towerblock" (Live at Dingwalls, London, 24th November 2017)

"Signs" (Live at Dingwalls, London, 24th November 2017)

"Lights Out" (Live at Dingwalls, London, 24th November 2017)

"Heartstrings" (Live at Dingwalls, London, 24th November 2017)

"Closer To The Sun" (Live at Dingwalls, London, 24th November 2017)

"The Raging Against The Dying Of The Light Blues In 7/8" (Live at Dingwalls, London, 24th November 2017)

"Nice Day For It…" (Live at Dingwalls, London, 24th November 2017)

"Hypoventilate" (Live at Dingwalls, London, 24th November 2017)

"Last Day" (Live at Dingwalls, London, 24th November 2017)

Disc 6 - Others - EP

"Fathers"

"Clouda"

"Exhibit A"

"Fathom"

"Eat"

"Drown"

Disc 7 - The Philadelphia Experiment - Live 2009

"Intro" (Live at The Keswick Theatre, Glenside, 2nd May 2009)

"Hyperventilate" (Live at The Keswick Theatre, Glenside, 2nd May 2009)

"Wonderland" (Live at The Keswick Theatre, Glenside, 2nd May 2009)

"Black Light Machine" (Live at The Keswick Theatre, Glenside, 2nd May 2009)

"Snowman" (Live at The Keswick Theatre, Glenside, 2nd May 2009)

"Saline" (Live at The Keswick Theatre, Glenside, 2nd May 2009)

"Milliontown" (Live at The Keswick Theatre, Glenside, 2nd May 2009)

"The Other Me" (Live at The Keswick Theatre, Glenside, 2nd May 2009)

Disc 8 - This And That – B-Sides And Rarities

"The Dividing Line"

"Lantern"

"British Wintertime"

"The Forget You Song"

"Numbers" (Day 1 Demo)

"Towerblock" (Day 1 Demo)

"Heartstrings" (Demo)

"Closer To The Sun" (Demo)

"The Raging Against The Dying Of The Light In 7/8" (Day 1 Demo)

"Last Day" (Demo)

"Hyperventilate Hypoventilate Paulstretch Test"

Trailer:

A new album by Frost* is expected to be released in spring 2021.