FROZEN CROWN Perform Live Acoustic Version Of "The Shieldmaiden" (Video)
March 8, 2018, 5 hours ago
Italian power metallers Frozen Crown, signed to Scarlet Records, released their debut album The Fallen King on February 9th. They have posted a live acoustic version of "The Sheildmaiden", shot by Linea Rock. Check it out below.
Check out the band's official Facebook page here.
Frozen Crown are:
Giada "Jade" Etro - lead and backing vocals
Federico Mondelli - vocals, guitars, keys
Talia Bellazecca - guitar
Filippo Zavattari - bass guitar
Alberto Mezzanotte - drums