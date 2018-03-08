FROZEN CROWN Perform Live Acoustic Version Of "The Shieldmaiden" (Video)

Italian power metallers Frozen Crown, signed to Scarlet Records, released their debut album The Fallen King on February 9th. They have posted a live acoustic version of "The Sheildmaiden", shot by Linea Rock. Check it out below.

Check out the band's official Facebook page here.

Frozen Crown are:

Giada "Jade" Etro - lead and backing vocals

Federico Mondelli - vocals, guitars, keys

Talia Bellazecca - guitar

Filippo Zavattari - bass guitar

Alberto Mezzanotte - drums