FROZEN CROWN Perform Live Acoustic Version Of "The Shieldmaiden" (Video)

March 8, 2018, 5 hours ago

news frozen crown heavy metal

FROZEN CROWN Perform Live Acoustic Version Of "The Shieldmaiden" (Video)

Italian power metallers Frozen Crown, signed to Scarlet Records, released their debut album The Fallen King on February 9th. They have posted a live acoustic version of "The Sheildmaiden", shot by Linea Rock. Check it out below.

Check out the band's official Facebook page here.

Frozen Crown are:

Giada "Jade" Etro - lead and backing vocals
Federico Mondelli - vocals, guitars, keys
Talia Bellazecca - guitar
Filippo Zavattari - bass guitar
Alberto Mezzanotte - drums

Featured Audio

JUDAS PRIEST - "Firepower" (Epic)

JUDAS PRIEST - "Firepower" (Epic)

Featured Video

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Premier "Losing My Humanity"

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Premier "Losing My Humanity"

Latest Reviews