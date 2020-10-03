FROZEN CROWN - "Thanks A Thousand Times For Showing Your Support"

Giada Jade Etro, the vocalist for Italy's Frozen Crown, has checked in with the following update:

"Dear friends, we won't lie to you. These are pretty hard times for musicians. But still, it seems we happen to be extremely lucky, cause we've got the best fans ever! Really, thanks a thousand times for showing your support by buying our merch lately. This is vital for us, as we'll have the chance to invest into more videos, promotional material, our new album (which is in the works) and, of course, future live shows!

All these packages have already been shipped and are traveling to destination right now! Thanks a lot for being the best, and for keeping supporting us since the very beginning. You mean everything to us!"

The band previously issued the following announcement:

"Dear friends, we're extremely happy to announce both our vinyls are being reprinted! And this time in a renewed Gold version! Yay!

Since many of you were still asking for our debut album in vinyl (currently sold out), our label and us decided to give you another chance to grab your personal copy! Both The Fallen King and Crowned In Frost can be pre-ordered right now on our BigCartel page (which is the only place to get them signed by the whole band).

Remember, they are once again limited to 300 copies, so be quick if you want to be sure to have yours."

Order your copies of The Fallen King and Crowned In Frost here.