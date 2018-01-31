FROZEN CROWN To Release Debut Album In February; Official Video For "Kings" Posted

Italian power metallers Frozen Crown, signed to Scarlet Records, have released an official video for the song "Kings", taken from their debut album The Fallen King. It will be released on February 9th. It was released in Japan on January 24th. A previously released lyric video for "The Shieldmaiden" is also available below.

Check out the band's official Facebook page here.

Frozen Crown are:

Giada "Jade" Etro - lead and backing vocals

Federico Mondelli - vocals, guitars, keys

Talia Bellazecca - guitar

Filippo Zavattari - bass guitar

Alberto Mezzanotte - drums