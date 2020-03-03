FROZEN CROWN Wrap Up Support Tour With DRAGONFORCE; Fan-Filmed Video Posted - "The Best Experience We Had As A Band So Far"

Italian bashers Frozen Crown have issued the following update in the wake of their recent European tour supporting Dragonforce:

"So, the tour came to an end, and along with it ends the best experience we had as a band so far. We're extremely grateful with Dragonforce for bringing us with them as special guests, and most importantly, for sharing with us a lot more than a headlining band is supposed to, treating us as brothers and sisters.

This awesome journey taught us a lot from both a musical and a human perspective, fortified our bond and gave us a stronger perception of ourselves as a band. We feel extremely sad right now, but we're sure we will make a treasure out of this experience, and that this conclusion will be the beginning of something else.

Many, many thanks to the Dragonforce guys and to the crew, to Athanasia, and to everyone involved in this awesome tour, including every single crowd we had the chance to perform in front of, that just blew us away with their overwhelming enthusiasm and support.

See you on the road soon!"

Check out fan-filmed video from the tour below.