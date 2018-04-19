FU MANCHU - "Clone Of The Universe" (Part 1) Guitar Lesson Available; Video Teaser Streaming

A guitar lesson for Fu Manchu's "Clone Of The Universe" (Part 1) is now up at PlayThisRiff.com. In this guitar lesson video, you will learn the verse and chorus riffs in "Clone Of The Universe". It's a call and response riff that uses E minor pentatonic and G minor pentatonic.

Check out a preview below:

Fu Manchu tour dates:

May

1 - Phoenix, Arizona - Rebel Lounge

3 - Dallas, Texas - Curtain Club

4 - Austin, Texas - Barracuda

5 - Houston, Texas - White Oak

7 - Atlanta, Georgia - Vinyl

8 - Raleigh, North Carolina - Kings

9 - Washington, DC - Rock & Roll Hotel

11 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Underground Arts

12 - New York, New York - Bowery Ballroom

13 - Boston, Massachusetts - Brighton Music Hall

15 - Cleveland, Ohio - Grog Shop

16 - Columbus, Ohio - Ace of Cups

17 - Detroit, Michigan - El Club

19 - Chicago, Illinois - Bottom Lounge

22 - Denver, Colorado - Streets of London Pub

23 - Denver, Colorado - Streets of London Pub