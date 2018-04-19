FU MANCHU - "Clone Of The Universe" (Part 1) Guitar Lesson Available; Video Teaser Streaming
April 19, 2018, 23 minutes ago
A guitar lesson for Fu Manchu's "Clone Of The Universe" (Part 1) is now up at PlayThisRiff.com. In this guitar lesson video, you will learn the verse and chorus riffs in "Clone Of The Universe". It's a call and response riff that uses E minor pentatonic and G minor pentatonic.
Check out a preview below:
Fu Manchu tour dates:
May
1 - Phoenix, Arizona - Rebel Lounge
3 - Dallas, Texas - Curtain Club
4 - Austin, Texas - Barracuda
5 - Houston, Texas - White Oak
7 - Atlanta, Georgia - Vinyl
8 - Raleigh, North Carolina - Kings
9 - Washington, DC - Rock & Roll Hotel
11 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Underground Arts
12 - New York, New York - Bowery Ballroom
13 - Boston, Massachusetts - Brighton Music Hall
15 - Cleveland, Ohio - Grog Shop
16 - Columbus, Ohio - Ace of Cups
17 - Detroit, Michigan - El Club
19 - Chicago, Illinois - Bottom Lounge
22 - Denver, Colorado - Streets of London Pub
23 - Denver, Colorado - Streets of London Pub