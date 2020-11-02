FUATH - Atmospheric Black Metal Outfit Signs To Season of Mist

Season Of Mist has announced the signing of Fuath, the atmospheric black metal offshoot of SAOR’s Andy Marshall.

After starting out as a one-off project and releasing the debut record I (2016), the Scottish musician decided to turn Fuath into a serious project. The second full length, II, is set for release in the first half of 2021 via the Underground Activists imprint label. More news will follow soon.

Andy Marshall comments: "It's an honour working with Season of Mist once again and I can't wait to unleash the new album!"

For a glimpse of what to expect, check out Fuath's debut via Bandcamp.