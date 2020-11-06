FUCK THE FACTS Reveal New Track “Everything I Love Is Ending”

Fuck The Facts return in 2020 with a new album entitled Pleine Noirceur due out November 20 via their very own label Noise Salvation. The full-length comes five years after they unleashed their Juno nominated Desire Will Rot. Pleine Noirceur continues right where the band left off, offering up another slab of their patented “bastardized” grindcore full of all the twists and turns that fans have come to expect. With only a few weeks left before it officially drops, the band is revealing the next single off the record. "Everything I Love Is Ending", is the second song the band wrote during their break between albums, it exploits the classic grindcore dichotomy between sludgy and grindy.

Fuck The Facts has amassed a respectable discography over the years, and this new offering joins the 7 LPs and 6 EPs released to date. The considerable amount of time the band has been working together shows in the natural chemistry that courses through each of the 12 tracks.

Fuck The Facts comments on the album: “We took a long break before working on this album, I feel like it’s a collection of bits and pieces; old and new, short and long. It’s us working back into the groove, just in time for a pandemic. This album also could have easily been 3 EPs, you really have to listen to the whole thing in order to fully enjoy it. It opens the door for what is next.”

What started as a basement recording project in the late '90s has blossomed into one of the most prolific bands in the Canadian extreme underground scene. Fuck The Facts have always been more about making albums than just writing songs, using what’s left over for a separate EP, but this time around they decided to put the extra songs as bonus tracks on the different physical copies of the release, so the vinyl, CD and cassette versions will each have a different bonus track that’s not available on the digital release.

The unapologetic, experimental album probably needs a few listens in order to fully enjoy. Put some noise-canceling headphones, choose your drug of choice, close your eyes, and enjoy.

Tracklisting:

"Doubt, Fear Neglect"

"Ailleurs"

"Pleine Noirceur"

"Aube"

"Sans Lumiere"

"Sans Racines"

"Everything I Love Is Ending"

"A Dying Light"

"Dropping Like Flies"

"L’abandon"

"An Ending"

"_cide"

"Everything I Love Is Ending":

"Dropping Like Flies":

"Pleine Noirceur" video:

(Photo - Anndy Negative)