FUCK THE FACTS Streaming New Single “Dropping Like Flies”

Saving the dreadful year of 2020 with the announcement of their new album Pleine Noirceur, fans are ready to riot the moshpit for the new Fuck The Facts release coming this November 20 via their very own label Noise Salvation. Five years after they unleashed their Juno nominated Desire Will Rot, Fuck The Facts continues right where they left off, offering up another slab of their patented “bastardized” grindcore full of all the twists and turns that fans have come to expect. In lead up to the charge, the trio is sharing their third rampage of face-punching, fist-pumping extremity with "Dropping Like Flies". It's a complimenting smorgasbord of ‘90s death metal, crust punk, and overall FTF trademark weirdness.

Fuck The Facts has amassed a respectable discography over the years, and this new offering joins the 7 LPs and 6 EPs released to date. The considerable amount of time the band has been working together shows in the natural chemistry that courses through each of the 12 tracks.

Fuck The Facts comments on the album: “We took a long break before working on this album, I feel like it’s a collection of bits and pieces; old and new, short and long. It’s us working back into the groove, just in time for a pandemic. This album also could have easily been 3 EPs, you really have to listen to the whole thing in order to fully enjoy it. It opens the door for what is next.”

What started as a basement recording project in the late 90s has blossomed into one of the most prolific bands in the Canadian extreme underground scene. Fuck The Facts have always been more about making albums than just writing songs, using what’s left over for a separate EP, but this time around they decided to put the extra songs as bonus tracks on the different physical copies of the release, so the vinyl, CD and cassette versions will each have a different bonus track that’s not available on the digital release.

The unapologetic, experimental album probably needs a few listens in order to fully enjoy. Put some noise-canceling headphones, choose your drug of choice, close your eyes, and enjoy.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Doubt, Fear Neglect"

"Ailleurs"

"Pleine Noirceur"

"Aube"

"Sans Lumiere"

"Sans Racines"

"Everything I Love Is Ending"

"A Dying Light"

"Dropping Like Flies"

"L’abandon"

"An Ending"

"_cide"

"Dropping Like Flies":

"Pleine Noirceur" video:

(Photo - Anndy Negative)