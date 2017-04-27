Full Throttle Saloon’s Pappy Hoel Campground Named Official Campground For Harley Owners Group

Harley-Davidson Motor Company and the Full Throttle Saloon’s Pappy Hoel Campground have partnered to name the Pappy Hoel Campground as the official campground for Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) during the 77th annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis, SD.

The partnership offers the following benefits to all H.O.G. members with a valid H.O.G. membership:

* A 10% discount on Pappy Hoel Campground wristbands, which grant admission to all concerts, events and entertainment at the Full Throttle Saloon/Pappy Hoel Campground; Additionally, wristbands qualify H.O.G. members for:

- Daily random drawings for prizes and premiums, exclusive to H.O.G. members

- Preferred pricing with select on-site vendors on the Full Throttle Saloon/Pappy Hoel Campground property, exclusive to H.O.G. members

- Preferred pricing at a H.O.G.-branded bar in the Full Throttle Saloon

*All H.O.G. members attending the rally will be invited to the official H.O.G. welcome party at the Pappy Hoel Campground Pool, on Tuesday, August 8, featuring live entertainment, drink specials, prize raffles and more. Additional details to be announced on pappyhoelcampground.com soon.

*An invitation to join the 17th annual Pappy Hoel Charity Motorcycle Ride from the Full Throttle Saloon to the Stone House, on Wednesday, August 8. Proceeds will be split between a local charity (in the past, the funds have provided a scholarship to a local school and been donated to the Sturgis Fire Department) and designated H.O.G. charities.

“Harley-Davidson is not just a brand, it’s a family”, said Jesse James Dupree, co-owner of the Pappy Hoel Campground. “No brand has a fraternity like Harley-Davidson’s Harley Owners Group. H.O.G. members share not only a passion for riding, but they are charity-minded and will give you the shirt off their back. We’re proud to host the fraternity of the Harley Owners Group on our grounds.”

Mike Ballard, owner of the Full Throttle Saloon, added, “When rebuilding the new Full Throttle, I wanted to incorporate a theme of the things that make America great. It’s an honor to be partnered with Harley-Davidson, a brand that embodies that same spirit.”

The Pappy Hoel Campground sits on 600 acres beneath beautiful Bear Butte, in Sturgis, SD. Together with the Full Throttle Saloon, it features an Olympic-sized swimming pool, the largest stage in South Dakota, and hundreds of cabins, RV and tent camping sites. Announced entertainment and attractions for 2017 so far include Travis Tritt (8/7), Bret Michaels (8/9), The Dead Daisies (8/9), Jackyl (8/10), Billy Lane and the Sons of Speed, a firing range, and much more to come.

H.O.G. members wishing to renew their membership to take advantage of these benefits can do so at hog.com any time or at the Harley-Davidson/H.O.G. event display on 3rd and Lazelle Streets in downtown Sturgis during the rally August 5th - 12th.

To make reservations or for general campground and entertainment updates, please visit pappyhoelcampground.com.

For additional information, contact:

Pappy Hoel Campground, c/o Mighty Loud Entertainment

(770) 919-2526