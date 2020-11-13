FUMING MOUTH Join Nuclear Blast; Beyond The Tomb EP Out November 20th

Rising New England death metal agitators Fuming Mouth have officially joined Nuclear Blast, and will release a new EP titled Beyond The Tomb on November 20. Today, the band has launched a preorder for the record and debuted crushing new song, "Master Of Extremity." The EP follows the band's critically lauded, breakout album The Grand Descent.

Commenting on their signing to Nuclear Blast, vocalist/guitarist Mark Whelan states: "The first time I spoke to Monte Conner at Nuclear Blast it clicked. We had finally found someone with the same exact goals as us. They're a label that strives to see their bands at their best and we're a band that thrives off that energy. WE HAVE SIGNED TO NUCLEAR BLAST RECORDS, and I want to scream it in your face until you hear me."

Preorder here.