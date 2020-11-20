FUMING MOUTH Streaming “Beyond The Tomb” Video

November 20, 2020, an hour ago

news black death fuming mouth

FUMING MOUTH Streaming “Beyond The Tomb” Video

Rising New England death metal agitators Fuming Mouth have officially joined Nuclear Blast, and will release a new EP titled Beyond The Tomb on November 20. A new video for the title track is streaming below. The EP follows the band's critically lauded, breakout album The Grand Descent.

Commenting on their signing to Nuclear Blast, vocalist/guitarist Mark Whelan states: "The first time I spoke to Monte Conner at Nuclear Blast it clicked. We had finally found someone with the same exact goals as us. They're a label that strives to see their bands at their best and we're a band that thrives off that energy. WE HAVE SIGNED TO NUCLEAR BLAST RECORDS, and I want to scream it in your face until you hear me."

Preorder here.

"Beyond The Tomb" video:

"Master Of Extremity":



