FUMING MOUTH Streaming “Beyond The Tomb” Video

Rising New England death metal agitators Fuming Mouth have officially joined Nuclear Blast, and will release a new EP titled Beyond The Tomb on November 20. A new video for the title track is streaming below. The EP follows the band's critically lauded, breakout album The Grand Descent.

Commenting on their signing to Nuclear Blast, vocalist/guitarist Mark Whelan states: "The first time I spoke to Monte Conner at Nuclear Blast it clicked. We had finally found someone with the same exact goals as us. They're a label that strives to see their bands at their best and we're a band that thrives off that energy. WE HAVE SIGNED TO NUCLEAR BLAST RECORDS, and I want to scream it in your face until you hear me."

"Beyond The Tomb" video:

"Master Of Extremity":