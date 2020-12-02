FUMING MOUTH Streaming New Track "Road To Odessa"

Rising New England death metal agitators Fuming Mouth have officially joined Nuclear Blast, and have released a new EP titled Beyond The Tomb. New track, "Road To Odessa", is streaming below. The EP follows the band's critically lauded, breakout album The Grand Descent.

Commenting on their signing to Nuclear Blast, vocalist/guitarist Mark Whelan states: "The first time I spoke to Monte Conner at Nuclear Blast it clicked. We had finally found someone with the same exact goals as us. They're a label that strives to see their bands at their best and we're a band that thrives off that energy. WE HAVE SIGNED TO NUCLEAR BLAST RECORDS, and I want to scream it in your face until you hear me."

Order here.

"Road To Odessa":

"Beyond The Tomb" video:

"Master Of Extremity":