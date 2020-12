Portuguese black metal band, Gaerea, have released a brand new live performance of the tracks "Null" and "Glare", taken from their latest album, Limbo, released back in July. Watch the footage below:

Orders for Limbo are available here.

Tracklisting:

"To Ain"

"Null"

"Glare"

"Conspiranoia"

"Urge"

"Mare"

"Conspiranoia" video:

"To Ain" video:

"Null" drum playthrough video:

"Null" video: