GAIA EPICUS Covers MEGADETH’s “Hangar 18”; Video

Norway’s Gaia Epicus has posted a cover of the Megadeth classic “Hangar 18”. Mainman Thomas Chr. Hansen has always been a fan of the band and thought it was time to cover the Rust In Peace track.

Gaia Epicus recently revealed the tracklist for this year’s upcoming album called Seventh Rising. This is the follow-up to the band’s latest album Alpha & Omega which was released in December 2018.

The new album is the seventh studio album from Gaia Epicus and it will contain 11 tracks. Release is expected by the end of 2020.

Tracklisting:

“Like A Phoenix”

“Rising”

“Nothing To Lose”

“From Ashes To Fire”

“The Dream”

“Invisible Enemy”

“Dr. Madman”

“Number One”

“Gods Of Metal”

“We Are The Ones”

“Eye Of RA”