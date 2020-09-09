GAMMA RAY To Re-Stream 30 Years Of Amazing Awesomeness Show This Friday

German bashers Gamma Ray, led by Helloween co-founder Kai Hansen, have checked in with the following announcement:

"Hello Metalheads, again we have great news for you:

Due to the sound problem (mono) we had during our 30 Years Of Amazing Awesomeness streaming show on August 27th and many requests from fans who couldn't see the show, we decided to re-stream the show again on Friday, September 11th at 20:00 CET

All old tickets remain valid and you can see the show again at no extra cost. Don't miss this opportunity to see this one time ever event (or see it again with the sound you deserve). Additional tickets will be available from Friday 20:00h until Saturday 20:00h CET and you will have 24 hours to watch the show."

Go to this location to purchase your tickets.