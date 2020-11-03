GARGOYL Release "Plastic Nothing" Drum Playthrough Video

Drummer James Knoerl of progressive grunge rocker outfit, Gargoyl, has shared a new drum playthrough video for the song "Plastic Nothing". The track is taken from the band's debut self-titled full-length, which was released by Season Of Mist last month. You can watch the clip below:

Gargoyl's self-titled album can be streamed, downloaded and purchased here.

Tracklisting:

"Truth Of A Tyrant"

"Plastic Nothing"

"Cursed Generation"

"Electrical Sickness"

"Wraith"

"Ophidian"

"Nightmare Conspiracy"

"Waltz Dystopia"

"Ambivalent I"

"Acid Crown"

"Asphyxia"

"Plastic Nothing" video:

"Wraith":

"Electrical Sickness" visualizer:

Lineup:

Luke Roberts - Guitar, Vocals

David Davidson - Guitar

Brett Leier - Bass

James Knoerl - Drums

(Photo - Samantha Carcasole)