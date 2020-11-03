GARGOYL Release "Plastic Nothing" Drum Playthrough Video

November 3, 2020, 14 minutes ago

Drummer James Knoerl of progressive grunge rocker outfit, Gargoyl, has shared a new drum playthrough video for the song "Plastic Nothing". The track is taken from the band's debut self-titled full-length, which was released by Season Of Mist last month. You can watch the clip below:

Gargoyl's self-titled album can be streamed, downloaded and purchased here.

Tracklisting:

"Truth Of A Tyrant"
"Plastic Nothing"
"Cursed Generation"
"Electrical Sickness"
"Wraith"
"Ophidian"
"Nightmare Conspiracy"
"Waltz Dystopia"
"Ambivalent I"
"Acid Crown"
"Asphyxia"

"Plastic Nothing" video:

"Wraith":

"Electrical Sickness" visualizer:

Lineup:

Luke Roberts - Guitar, Vocals
David Davidson - Guitar
Brett Leier - Bass
James Knoerl - Drums

(Photo - Samantha Carcasole)



