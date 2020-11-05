GARMARNA Streaming Förbundet Album In Full

Swedish folk rock pioneers, Garmarna, are streaming their upcoming record, Förbundet, available Friday, November 6, via Season Of Mist.

Says the band: "We are extremely happy to finally present Förbundet! Excited to bring the whole experience to the world. Proud to level up our game after so many years together. It’s now in your hands so use it well and let us know what you think!"

Listen below, and pre-order the album here.

The visionary folk sounds of Garmarna marry the past to the present on their captivating new album Förbundet. Förbundet (Swedish for connected) is an especially apt title as their songs, inspired by traditional Swedish folk music and Scandinavian ballads, are played by acoustic instruments but accented by a flourish of modern electronics (beats, loops and samples). The album, led by Emma Härdelin's spellbinding vocals and aided by the rich production of Christopher Juul (Heilung), see the Grammis (Swedish Grammy) winning group operating at the heights of their powers. Garmarna has persevered for nigh on four decades now, and Förbundet further secures their legacy as one of the worldwide leaders of traditional Scandinavian folk music.

Tracklisting:

“Ramunder”

“Två Systrar”

“Dagen Flyr”

“Sven i Rosengård”

“Ur världen att gå”

“Vägskäl”

“Lussi Lilla”

“Avskedet”

“Din Grav”

Album stream:

"Dagen Flyr" video: