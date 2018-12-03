GARY HOLT Leaves SLAYER's European Tour, MACHINE HEAD Guitarist PHIL DEMMEL Steps In - "Tonight Ended With Me In Tears..."

Slayer guitarist Gary Holt has revealed via and Instagram post that he has left the band's farewell tour to be with his dying father. Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel will be stepping in for him, and is due to make his debut with Slayer tonight (December 3rd) in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Slayer recentlyconfirmed that they will be bringing their final world tour to New Zealand with Anthrax in tow as support in March 2019. Dates are as follows:

March

15 - Eventfinda Stadium - Auckland, New Zealand

17 - Horncastle Arena - Christchurch, New Zealand

Tickets go on sale December 5th at 7:00pm local time via Eventfinda for Auckland and Ticketek for Christchurch.

Slayer's European tour schedule is currently as follows:

December

3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

6 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

8 - Helsinki, Finland - Helsingin Jäähalli

(Photo - Andrew Stuart)