GARY HOLT Leaves SLAYER's European Tour, MACHINE HEAD Guitarist PHIL DEMMEL Steps In - "Tonight Ended With Me In Tears..."
December 3, 2018, an hour ago
Slayer guitarist Gary Holt has revealed via and Instagram post that he has left the band's farewell tour to be with his dying father. Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel will be stepping in for him, and is due to make his debut with Slayer tonight (December 3rd) in Copenhagen, Denmark.
First things first, I want to say thank you to Berlin for the AMAZING show tonight!! BEST CROWD EVER! But what I’ve got to say has been very very hard for me these last ten days or so. My father is very near the end of his journey,I’ve been playing these last several shows with the heaviest of hearts.And with that heavy heart I have to announce I am leaving the Slayer European tour. I must return home to help care for my dad in his final moments. Tonight ended with me in tears while finishing Angel of death. But the crowd brought out the best in me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you all. And that having been said, I want EACH AND EVERY Slayer fan to give their biggest screams for Phil Demmel @demmelitionmh !! Bay Area legend!!! My dear friend, who having JUST finished a tour agreed to help me and the band out and learn an entire Slayer set in days and come out here so I can return home for my dad. Thank you Phil, you are family, love you bro! Please give him your warmest welcome.And most of all, I gotta thank @slayerbandofficial , @tomarayaofficial @paulbostaphofficial and Kerry King, you guys are TRULY my family, and have had my back through all what has been the roughest time in my life on tour. And thanks to our ENTIRE crew, and @lambofgod @anthrax and @obituaryband and their crews, knowing you all have been there for me through this, FAMILY. Love all of you. To my fans, thanks from the bottom of my black heart, I’ll be back in March to crush once more. And more than anything , thanks to my wife @lisaholt777 , had I been alone for this, my melt downs would have been even greater. Love you baby. See all of you soon. Thank you. And MUCH LOVE to my bros in Exodus! They know what’s going on, and no one has my back more @exodusbandofficial @zetrodus you guys are my rock
Slayer recentlyconfirmed that they will be bringing their final world tour to New Zealand with Anthrax in tow as support in March 2019. Dates are as follows:
March
15 - Eventfinda Stadium - Auckland, New Zealand
17 - Horncastle Arena - Christchurch, New Zealand
Tickets go on sale December 5th at 7:00pm local time via Eventfinda for Auckland and Ticketek for Christchurch.
Slayer's European tour schedule is currently as follows:
December
3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet
6 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
8 - Helsinki, Finland - Helsingin Jäähalli
(Photo - Andrew Stuart)