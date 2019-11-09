GARY MOORE’s Guitars To Be Auctioned Off In December

According to Belfast Telegraph, guitars and amplifiers owned by the late Belfast-born Thin Lizzy guitarist Gary Moore are going up for auction. They are part of the largest collection of Moore-owned equipment ever to come up for auction since his death eight years ago.

They go on sale on December 11 at Wiltshire-based Gardiner Houlgate, a specialist in guitars.

The 87 lots include Moore's amplifiers, stage equipment, effects pedals, synthesizers and a range of guitars, including the 2001 Gibson ES-335 featured on the cover of his 2006 album Close As You Can Get.

Most items were used by Moore on stage or in the studio.

Auctioneer Luke Hobbs said: "It was a little eerie to find the pen markings made by Gary Moore. They look like they could have been drawn on yesterday. "It's very hard to estimate the total value of a collection like this but we're thinking it's in the range of £30,000 to £40,000.”

Read more at the Belfast Telegraph.



(Classic Gary Moore photo by Mats Andersson)