GATECREEPER Announce UK Summer Headline Tour

Arizona death metal band, Gatecreeper, have announced their first-ever UK headlining tour, kicking off in July. A list of confirmed tour dates is available below.

Gatecreeper are touring in support of their new album, Deserted. The album, which landed at #19 on BraveWords' BravePicks 2019 list, is available on CD/LP/CS/Digital here.

UK tour dates:

July

7 - Bristol, UK - Exchange

8 - Manchester, UK - The Star and Garter

9 - Glasgow, UK - Audio

10 - Birmingham, UK - Dead Wax

11 - London, UK - Boston Music Room

(Photo - Pablo Vigueras)