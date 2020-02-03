GATECREEPER Announce UK Summer Headline Tour

February 3, 2020, 35 minutes ago

news black death gatecreeper

GATECREEPER Announce UK Summer Headline Tour

Arizona death metal band, Gatecreeper, have announced their first-ever UK headlining tour, kicking off in July. A list of confirmed tour dates is available below.

Gatecreeper are touring in support of their new album, Deserted. The album, which landed at #19 on BraveWords' BravePicks 2019 list, is available on CD/LP/CS/Digital here.

UK tour dates:

July
7 - Bristol, UK - Exchange
8 - Manchester, UK - The Star and Garter
9 - Glasgow, UK - Audio
10 - Birmingham, UK - Dead Wax
11 - London, UK - Boston Music Room

(Photo - Pablo Vigueras)



Featured Audio

OZZY OSBOURNE – “Straight To Hell” (Epic / Sony)

OZZY OSBOURNE – “Straight To Hell” (Epic / Sony)

Featured Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Latest Reviews