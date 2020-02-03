GATECREEPER Announce UK Summer Headline Tour
February 3, 2020, 35 minutes ago
Arizona death metal band, Gatecreeper, have announced their first-ever UK headlining tour, kicking off in July. A list of confirmed tour dates is available below.
Gatecreeper are touring in support of their new album, Deserted. The album, which landed at #19 on BraveWords' BravePicks 2019 list, is available on CD/LP/CS/Digital here.
UK tour dates:
July
7 - Bristol, UK - Exchange
8 - Manchester, UK - The Star and Garter
9 - Glasgow, UK - Audio
10 - Birmingham, UK - Dead Wax
11 - London, UK - Boston Music Room
(Photo - Pablo Vigueras)