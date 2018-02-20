GATECREEPER Announces North American Co-Headline Tour With FULL OF HELL
February 20, 2018, 9 hours ago
Gatecreeper will take on a North American co-headlining tour with recent Relapse signees Full Of Hell this summer. Presented by Revolver Magazine, Gatecreeper will join The Sweltering Ecstasy Tour on May 28th in Phoenix, Arizona following their appearance at the Modified Ghost Festival III in Vancouver, British Columbia on May 24th. From there, the pair will crush skulls together for three weeks, the tour concluding on June 17th in San Antonio, Texas.
Gatecreeper’s split LP with Iron Reagan is due out March 2nd on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages are available via Relapse.com here and digital downloads via Iron Reagan’s Bandcamp here and Gatecreeper’s Bandcamp here.
Dates:
May
28 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
29 – Los Angeles, CA – Hi-Hat
30 – Oakland, CA – Golden Bull
31 – Eugene, OR – Old Nick’s
June
1 – Seattle, WA – Northwest Terror Fest
2 – Boise, ID – V.I.P. Boise Event Center
3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Diabolical Records
4 – Denver, CO – Streets Of London
5 – Kansas City, MO – Riot Room
6 – Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge
7 – Detroit, MI – Sanctuary
8 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
9 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz
10 – Boston, MA – Sonia
11 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus Bar
12 – Richmond, VA – Strange Matter
13 – Atlanta, GA – Drunken Unicorn
14 – Nashville, TN – The End
15 – Little Rock, AR – White Water
16 – Ft. Worth, TX – Ridglea
17 – San Antonio, TX – Limelight