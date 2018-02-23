GATECREEPER Live At Saint Vitus Bar; Video Of Full Show Streaming

Video footage of Gatecreeper's November 28th, 2017 show at Brooklyn NY's Saint Vitus Bar can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Sweltering Madness"

"Desperation"

"Craving Flesh"

"Dead Inside"

"Flamethrower"

"Rotting As One"

"Sterilized"

"Mastery Of Power"

"Force Fed"

Gatecreeper will take on a North American co-headlining tour with recent Relapse signees Full Of Hell this summer. Gatecreeper will join The Sweltering Ecstasy Tour on May 28th in Phoenix, Arizona following their appearance at the Modified Ghost Festival III in Vancouver, British Columbia on May 24th. From there, the pair will crush skulls together for three weeks, the tour concluding on June 17th in San Antonio, Texas.

Gatecreeper’s split LP with Iron Reagan is due out March 2nd on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages are available via Relapse.com here and digital downloads via Iron Reagan’s Bandcamp here and Gatecreeper’s Bandcamp here.

Dates:

May

28 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Hi-Hat

30 - Oakland, CA - Golden Bull

31 - Eugene, OR - Old Nick’s

June

1 - Seattle, WA - Northwest Terror Fest

2 - Boise, ID - V.I.P. Boise Event Center

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Diabolical Records

4 - Denver, CO - Streets Of London

5 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

6 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

7 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

8 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

9 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz

10 - Boston, MA - Sonia

11 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

12 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter

13 - Atlanta, GA - Drunken Unicorn

14 - Nashville, TN - The End

15 - Little Rock, AR - White Water

16 - Ft. Worth, TX - Ridglea

17 - San Antonio, TX - Limelight