GATHERING OF KINGS - New Song "Forever And A Day" Featuring SOILWORK Frontman BJÖRN "SPEED" STRID Now Streaming

"Forever And A Day", a brand new song from the new Swedish hard rock project Gathering Of Kings, can be streamed via the YouTube clip below. The song written by Victor Olsson, is taken from the as yet untitled debut album, which will be released in 2018.

Lineup on "Forever And A Day":

Björn Strid - lead vocals (Soilwork, The Night Flight Orchestra)

Victor Olsson - lead guitar (Saffire, Apollo)

Erik Mårtensson - rhythm guitar, Background Vocals (Eclipse, W.E.T)

Nalle Påhlsson - bass (Therion, ex-Treat)

Richard Larsson - keyboards (The Night Flight Orchestra)

Robban Bäck - drums (Mustasch, W.E.T, ex-Eclipse, ex-Sabaton)

The album is being helmed by producer Thomas "Plec" Johansson, who has previously worked with Watain, Soilwork, Scar Symmetry, The Night Flight Orchestra, Nocturnal Rites among others.

"Plec" has managed to fill his studio walls with multiple platinum and gold record awards as well as taking home three Swedish Grammy awards.

The full-length album will also include following artists:

Apollo Papathanasio - vocals (Spiritual Beggars, Apollo, ex-Firewind)

Tobias Jansson - vocals (Saffire)

Rick Altzi - vocals (Masterplan, Herman Frank)

Jens Westin - vocals (Corroded)

Stefan Helleblad - guitar (Within Temptation, Jono)

Martin Sweet - guitar (Crashdiet, Sister)

Niclas Engelin - guitar (In Flames, Engel)

Erik Wiss - keyboards (Cap Outrun)

Chris Laney - keyboards (Pretty Maids)

Jonas Källsbäck - drums (The Night Flight Orchestra, Mean Streak)

Visit the official Gathering Of Kings Facebook page for further details.



