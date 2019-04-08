GEARS Release "Tango Yankee" Music Video Featuring LAJON WITHERSPOON Of SEVENDUST

Miami, Florida based hard rock band Gears has released the official music video for their single, "Tango Yankee" featuring Sevendust vocalist Lajon Witherspoon of Sevendust. "Tango Yankee" was produced by Corey Lowery (Blacktop Mojo, Saint Asonia).

"With 'Tango Yankee', we just really wanted to write something dedicated to several members of our families that have served in the Military, Law Enforcement, and First Response," explains Gears drummer Jimmy Wooten.

"We really wanted this to be special, so getting one of our favorite vocalists from one of our favorite bands was very exciting and made this track just that, special. Lajon came in and absolutely crushed the track vocally. I really love the way it turned out. Trip and LJ complimented each other so well. Put that together with Clint's epic solo and of course, Corey at the helm, this really turned into something spectacular."

"I believe that the thought behind the song is something that most Americans can relate to as many of us have or have had loved ones serve. Maybe even a little something that can get us past all of our political disagreements, unify, recognize the sacrifice and just say a simple 'Thank You' to all those who fight for our freedom, protect us and keep us safe."

For further information, visit Gears on Facebook.