GEDDY LEE On RUSH’s Longevity – “Alex, Neil, And Myself Are Very Nice Canadian Boys…”

During an appearance on yesterday's (Tuesday, June 11th) edition of Need To Know Bassist on BBC Radio 6, Geddy Lee was asked how Rush managed to stay together so long when a band like Cream imploded after only a couple of years.

"You look at Cream and you look at Ginger Baker's temperament and the personalities involved in that band, and you can kind of understand why that didn't stick together too long," Geddy replied. "Alex [Lifeson, guitar], Neil [Peart, drums] and myself are very nice Canadian boys, and we get along really, really well. And we say 'sorry' a lot, as you Brits tend to do. And we're pals — we became pals. All those years on the road bonded us in a kind of friendship that is rare to find in a rock band. And I didn't realize that at the time — I do certainly realize it now how unique it was. But it kept us caring about each other for over 40 years, and I think that went a long way to keeping us together. And there's a certain measure of irreverence that every band has to possess, and that creates your own brand of humor — every brand has its own brand of humor. And that's a saving grace, and has always been for the three of us. And the fact that we also didn't argue much about the direction of the band — we sort of [were], 'all for one, one for all' musically. So, those pieces have equated to longevity."

Rush have announced that on August 21, Anthem/Trafalgar will bring the first annual “Cinema Strangiato” to the big screen in movie theaters worldwide for one night only. This theatrical film experience will bring Rush fans together for a special look into R40 Live, see new backstage footage, special guests, and performances that you won’t want to miss.

Synopsis: The Holy Trinity of Rock returns to the big screen on Wednesday, August 21, when the first "Annual Exercise in Fan Indulgence" Cinema Strangiato brings Rush fans together in movie theatres worldwide. Featuring R40+, this global fan event will give audiences a special look into some of the best performances from R40 Live, including songs such as “Closer to the Heart", "Subdivisions", "Tom Sawyer" and more, as well as unreleased backstage moments and candid footage left on the cutting room floor.

R40+ also includes unseen soundcheck performances of the fan-favorite "Jacob's Ladder", exclusive new interviews with Tom Morello, Billy Corgan, Taylor Hawkins, producer Nick Raskulinecz, violinist Jonathan Dinklage and more. As a special bonus, fans will get a glimpse into the madness and passion that went in to the making of Geddy Lee's new book, Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book of Bass - featuring a brand-new interview from the man himself.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 20. Head to cinemastrangiato.com to sign up for more event information.