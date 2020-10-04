GEDDY LEE - "There Are Really No Unreleased RUSH Songs That Were Worth A Damn"

Rush frontman and Canadian icon Geddy Lee recently chatted with John Ivison from The National Post. An excerpt from that interview can be read below.

Lee was asked if he is alarmed that nearly half a century as a professional musician has passed so quickly. “It is shocking. I’ve been trying to remember my early days lately and sometimes a picture will pop up on social media and I’ll say: ‘Is that really me?’ I will have forgotten the context.”

“Time goes by way too fast. A lot has happened in my life and I’ve been incredibly fortunate. But one can’t keep looking back. You still have to get on with your life and do new things as my friend MJo (Mendelson Joe) used to say, ‘It’s time to make new mistakes’.”

Could that involve new music? “It’s interesting, I recently re-released my (solo) album (My Favorite Headache) on vinyl and that forced me to listen to it again. I’m very proud of it – it’s a very intricate record, a deep record, and a lot of love and passion went into it. It did get me thinking that one day I’d like to take that on the road, so you never know. But I have no firm plans to do anything right now. It’s not a time when one can plan much, so only time will tell if that comes to fruition,” he said.

And what about old Rush songs in the vaults – are there any that could see the light of day? “There’s actually not much in the vaults. We were a band that used what we wrote and if we didn’t like what we were writing, we stopped writing it. So there are really no unreleased Rush songs that were worth a damn. Recording our songs was so difficult and ambitious that we didn’t do extra stuff and pick the best.”

