GENE HOGLAN Plays UNDERSIDE’s “Wild”; Video

Testament drummer has uploaded a drum playthrough of Nepalese metal band Underside and their track, “Wild”.

Hoglan explains the cover: “In December 2019, Testament had the honor of performing at the Silence Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. We were hosted by the festival’s organizers Underside and their management, Flower KC.

“In transit to a band dinner the night before the show, it was learned that Underside’s drummer was not able to fly into the show from his native India due to the massive unrest that his home country was currently undergoing.

“I felt the supreme disappointment from the band’s management and immediately sympathized with their plight. After all, Underside are the Silence Festival’s promoters, who rightfully utilize their position as such to promote themselves by playing on the Silence Fest’s stage, and now that action was in absolute peril. Without ever hearing the band, yet heartened by my newfound friendship with them and their management, I casually mentioned that I would be happy to play their set for them. This seemed to bring a little hope to them at a seriously dark moment.

“Little did I know what an incredible band Underside is. And that no matter what, not knowing their material, no rehearsals, very little sleep, I was going to try to do as much justice to their songs at the show as I could. And it is in that spirit that I started this little project of tracking a series of songs we performed that day.”