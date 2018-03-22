GENE SIMMMONS Chimes In On #MeToo, #TimesUp Movements - "A Lot Of Bad Guys Who Have Gotten Away With It, Aren't Anymore"; Video

KISS bassist/singer Gene Simmons supports the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements within the music industry with one major caveat.

“I think it’s wonderful for women to be engaged in the conversation and the positive side is there have been a lot of bad guys who have gotten away with it (and aren’t anymore) - that’s a good thing,” Simmons told the Toronto Sun while in Toronto earlier this week as the new media spokesman for Canadian cannabis company Invictus.

“The collateral damage is heinous because anybody can say anything and there’s no presumption of innocence. That’s the problem,” Gene said. “The problem is you don’t have your day in court.”

FinancialBuzz.com recently revealed that Invictus MD Strategies Corp. has announced that Gene Simmons has joined Invictus as Chief Evangelist Officer.

The partnership involves Simmons’ leadership in a variety of capacities focused on assisting the Company with its public awareness strategy and eventual branding strategy for the recreational market that is anticipated to be legal in Canada in 2018. His responsibilities will include providing marketing counsel, serving as a spokesperson in the media, public appearances and participation in the Company’s annual general meeting and investor meetings, among others.

“Gene Simmons is a branding and merchandising genius, who not only created one of the most iconic bands of all time, but has spent decades building successful brands internationally in various industries,” said Dan Kriznic, Chairman and CEO of Invictus. “Gene will lead marketing initiatives that will help spread the positive messages that dwell at the heart of Invictus in accordance with the strict regulations of Health Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR), the Food and Drugs Act (FDA) and the Narcotic Control Regulations (NCR)” said Kriznic.

“Values and family are very important to me, and when I first connected with Dan at Invictus, I understood immediately that we enjoyed a shared passion for these key life foundations,” said Gene. “Instead of launching straight into business, we talked about the things that matter the most.”

