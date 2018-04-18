GENE SIMMONS' 1981 Screen Test Unearthed, JAY JAY FRENCH Calls JUDAS PRIEST A Tribute Band; Three Sides Of The Coin Podcast Streaming

Episode #278 of the Three Sides Of The Coin podcast is available below.

"This week we kick things off with a video of a Gene Simmons screen test on April 7, 1981 for a TV show called Grotus. We follow up with Mark's one on one Q&A with Jay Jay French from Twisted Sister at Spooky Empire. Jay Jay is very open and honest in this interview, actually making some shocking statements, such as... Judas Priest is a tribute band. You HAVE to watch this interview."