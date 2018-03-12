GENE SIMMONS - Fan-Filmed Video Of Blind Fan BRIAN McCAULEY Performing KISS Classic "Dr. Love" Posted: "We Did Not Rehearse With Him"

Fan-filmed video of Gene Simmons and his solo band performing the KISS classic "Dr. Love" with fan Brian McCauley, who is blind, surfaced on YouTube in February. It was shot at the Lynn Auditorium in Lynn, MA on February 16th.

According to an IHeartRadio report, Simmons said "We did not rehearse with him. We didn’t know that Brian was a graduate of a school for the blind, originally started by Helen Keller. All we knew was that he was relentless."

Simmons continued saying McCauley contacted every member of the band, including the club promoter, before barging into Simmons' dressing room.

"He told me he would be on stage to sing 'Dr. Love.' In G flat, no less."