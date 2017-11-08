GENE SIMMONS - "My Heart Breaks Because The New Talent Out There Will Never Get The Chance That KISS Had"

Music Radar caught up with KISS icon Gene Simmons to discuss his forthcoming box set, Gene Simmons: The Vault Experience. He also reiterated his lack of interest in making a new KISS album due to illegal downloading. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Simmons: “Creating new music so people can download and file-share it for free does not appeal to me in the least. The system is broken and artists are getting screwed. My heart breaks because the new talent out there will never get the chance that we had. They’re giving away songs for a hundredth of a penny, if anything, and people will share it and share it, paying nothing. It doesn’t affect me - I make a living, but the next great artist or band will never get a chance. They will have to work during the daytime, doing music as a hobby - that’s unfortunate. The only answer is legislation; laws have to be passed to protect what we work for…

As for the solo band, I never planned for it to be like this, but it’s taken off. We’ve been doing Mexico, South America and Japan, as well as shows across North America. Who knows, we might come to Europe - it all depends on schedule. I may be the only person I know who gets to eat his cake and swallow, too. It’s different to KISS, but I like ’em both and the main thing is I have fun!”

Rhino Records has uploaded a medley of sample tracks from Gene Simmons’ mammoth career retrospective The Vault; listen via the audio player below.

Celebrating 50 years in rock (1966-2016) Gene Simmons, multi-hyphenate entrepreneur, co-founder and front man of KISS, America’s number one gold record award-winning group of all time in all categories (RIAA), and one of the most recognized performers in the world, recently announced the unprecedented release of Gene Simmons: The Vault Experience in partnership with Rhino Entertainment.

Gene Simmons: The Vault Experience commemorates and celebrates Simmons’ notorious five-decade journey as a rock icon, offering fans around the world a limited-edition collectible ‘Vault’ with contents that offer a unique look into The Demon’s colourful life, including never-before-released songs, photos, stories and collectible items. Additionally, every Vault will be personally delivered to each fan by Simmons himself.

Gene Simmons: The Vault Experience begins with a personal delivery, by Simmons himself, of a numbered, limited-edition, 17” x 25” 38-pound Vault, during Simmons’ Vault World Tour set to take place January 2018 through December 2018.

Priced at $2,000 - each unique Vault includes:

* 150 never-before-released tracks written and performed by Simmons, and featuring notable rock and roll artists, including members of KISS past and present

* Packaged in a massive 12” x 12” x 6” leather-bound commemorative book containing dozens of never- before-seen images of Simmons throughout his 50-year career

* These unreleased tracks are exclusive to The Vault and will not be available in other physical or digital configurations

* Limited-edition collectibles including a Gene Simmons non-makeup action figure and an “In Gene We Trust” oversized medallion

* A one-of-a-kind, hand-selected original piece of memorabilia from Gene’s personal collection

During the one-on-one meet and greets with the delivery of the Vaults, Simmons will travel around the world, to a designated location to take photos and video with the fan and a guest, and sign autographs. In addition to the private meeting, fans will receive a Vault Pre-Pack* and join a small group of other fans for “Songs and Stories” from The Vault and a Q&A with Simmons. Within a month of purchase, fans will also receive via mail a Vault Pre-Pack featuring a USB including the first track “Are You Ready”, a signed golden ticket, exclusive t- shirt, and a laminate. Ordering by December 5th will ensure delivery of the Vault Pre-Pack by December 23rd, just in time for holiday gift giving.

“Any artist can release a boxed set, and never really thank the fans for their support,” said Simmons. “I want to celebrate my 50th anniversary in rock WITH the fans, and I have had a blast putting something really special together for them. Gene Simmons: The Vault Experience gives fans something truly unique that they can keep forever, and it gives me a chance to personally thank them for all of their support over the years.”

“What Gene and Rhino have put together with The Vault Experience is truly unprecedented. We have taken the idea of a boxed set to a completely different level,” says Mark Pinkus, President of Rhino Entertainment. “As a card-carrying member of the KISS Army from a young age, I’m honored to be working with Gene on such an exciting and innovative project. His fans are going to be absolutely blown away by The Vault Experience.”

For the ultimate fan, two additional Vault Experiences are available:

* The Executive Producers Experience - $25,000

Kicking off in New York on September 15th, the Executive Producer’s Experience will be available in cities around the world until November 2017, and is the quintessential experience for the devoted fan, plus a guest. The Executive Producer’s experience includes an initial Skype call with Simmons; a one-hour private studio preview with Simmons, offering the opportunity to listen to tracks before they are released; a distinguished Executive Producer credit on every Vault; a photo, video and autograph opportunity with Gene; one of the first 500 limited-edition numbered Vaults; and a Vault Pre-Pack.

* The Home Experience** - $50,000

Launching December 2017 in the US and in cities around the world, the Home Experience includes a personal delivery of The Vault to the fan’s home by Simmons himself; one of the first 300 limited- edition numbered Vaults; two hours with Simmons at the fan’s home (or location of their choice) for a special event with up to 25 friends and family; photos, videos and autographs; an intimate “Songs & Stories” playback session and Q&A with Gene; and a Vault Pre-Pack for all guests in attendance.

For a complete schedule of all three Vault Experiences or to pre-order The Vault Experiences please visit GeneSimmonsVault.com or call 1-833-GSVault.

* Vault Pre-Pack includes signed golden ticket, exclusive t-shirt, USB with “Are You Ready” and a laminate. It will be shipped three to four weeks after purchase

** Some scheduling and travel restrictions may apply