GENE SIMMONS On Turning 70 In 2019 - "You Know, We're Men, We Don't Give A F@#k"; Video Interview

After an epic and storied 45-year career that launched an era of rock n roll legends, KISS recently announced on NBC’s America’s Got Talent that they are hanging up their 9-inch tall touring boots.

And singer/bassist Gene Simmons tells Toronto Sun reporter Jane Stevenson that he’s going out on top. “I feel great!" said Simmons. “I feel blessed. I’m 69. The hand still doesn’t shake.”

Turning 70 next year doesn’t seem to phase him. “Terrific!” he said. “You know, we’re men, we don’t give a f—? I’ve never had a guy come up to me and say, ‘Gene, guess how old I am?’ I don’t care. We don’t play by those rules. Get over it. It’s going to happen anyway. Have fun.”

Toronto Sun caught up with Simmons while in Toronto recently to speak at The Money Show and promote his new book 27: The Legend And Mythology Of The 27 Club and new soda line, Gene Simmons’ MoneyBag Sodas. Read the interview and seen video footage at Toronto Sun.

The news of KISS' End Of The Road World Tour was delivered in trademark larger-than-life KISS style with a blistering performance of “Detroit Rock City”, proving why the band is known as one of the most iconic live performances that simply can’t be missed. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have toured to nearly every city on the planet and played every venue imaginable.

Having played for Kings & Queens, for US veterans, and for millions of devoted KISS Army fans, they will play their final shows as part of the multi-year End Of The Road World Tour. Dates have yet to be announced but KISSonline.com will have all the updates in the weeks to come.

"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable," said KISS.

