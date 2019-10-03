GENE SIMMONS Shares Photo Following Second Of Three Kidney Stone Procedures

Earlier this week, KISS bassist/singer Gene Simmons was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital, and underwent a second kidney stone procedure. Gene's wife, Shannon Tweed Simmons, has taken to social media to share a photo of Gene, post-operation, and offer an update.

Says Shannon: "Well, now that the cats out of the bag, this is Gene’s second of three procedures that will remove these large kidney stones so he can move on with Rockin’ & Rollin‘."

Well, now that the cats out of the bag, this is Gene’s second of three procedures that will remove these large kidney stones so he can move on with Rockin’ & Rollin‘ and, by the way Happy Anniversary to my wonderful… https://t.co/agWIh66EnD — Mrs ShannonTSimmons (@shannonleetweed) October 1, 2019

KISS are scheduled to perform next on November 16 at RAC Arena in Perth, WA. Find the band's End Of The Road tour itinerary here.