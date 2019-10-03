GENE SIMMONS Shares Photo Following Second Of Three Kidney Stone Procedures

October 3, 2019, an hour ago

GENE SIMMONS Shares Photo Following Second Of Three Kidney Stone Procedures

Earlier this week, KISS bassist/singer Gene Simmons was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital, and underwent a second kidney stone procedure. Gene's wife, Shannon Tweed Simmons, has taken to social media to share a photo of Gene, post-operation, and offer an update.

Says Shannon: "Well, now that the cats out of the bag, this is Gene’s second of three procedures that will remove these large kidney stones so he can move on with Rockin’ & Rollin‘."

Gene is stealing socks from the hospital

KISS are scheduled to perform next on November 16 at RAC Arena in Perth, WA. Find the band's End Of The Road tour itinerary here.



