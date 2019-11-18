GENE SIMMONS Signs Global Licensing Deal With IMG

Gene Simmons, co-founder of KISS and music entrepreneur has signed an exclusive worldwide licensing deal with IMG, reports Ian Courtney of Celebrity Access.

IMG will develop licensing plans for multiple product lines, including apparel, homeware, automotive, travel accessories, gaming, and electronics, with an eye towards having products on the shelves by early 2020.

Additionally, IMG’s representation of Simmons will include promotions, commercial tie-ins, and brand endorsements.

“Gene Simmons is a branding and merchandising maven and we are so excited to be working with him. Together, we will use our extensive skills base, relationships and experience to showcase Gene’s iconic style and personality,” said IMG’s Vice President of Licensing Gary Krakower.

Simmons is best known as the frontman for KISS, but has also starred in the TV series Gene Simmons Family Jewels, and is the co-founder of the Rock And Brews restaurant chain. He also is a regularly featured speaker through the auspices of his Gene Rich and Famous Expos venture, and is currently in the midst of penning his seventh book, titled On Power.