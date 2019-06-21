GENERATION AXE Feat. STEVE VAI, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, ZAKK WYLDE, NUNO BETTENCOURT & TOSIN ABASI Streaming Full Audio Preview Of Upcoming Live Release

Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Zakk Wylde, Nuno Bettencourt, and Tosin Abasi, collectively Generation Axe, will release The Guitars That Destroyed The World (Live In China) via earMUSIC / Edel on June 28. Find a full album preview below.

Generation Axe: The Guitars That Destroyed The World (Live In China) will be released as a CD Digipak, Limited coloured 2LP+Download and Digital. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

Generation Axe - "Foreplay"

Tosin Abasi - "Tempting Time"

Tosin Abasi and Nuno Bettencourt - "Physical Education"

Nuno Bettencourt - "A Side Of Mash"

Nuno Bettencourt and Zakk Wylde - "Sideways"

Zakk Wylde - "Whipping Post"

Steve Vai - "Bad Horsie"

Yngwie Malmsteen - "Valhalla" / "Baroque n Roll" / "Overture" / "From A Thousand Cuts" / "Arpeggios From Hell" / "Far Beyond The Sun"

Yngwie Malmsteen and Steve Vai - "Black Star"

Steve Vai / Zakk Wylde / Nuno Bettencourt / Tosin Abasi - "Frankenstein"

Generation Axe - "Highway Star"

Album preview:

"Highway Star":

"Sideways":

"Frankenstein":