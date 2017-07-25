GENOCIDE PACT Sign To Relapse Records; New Album Due In Early 2018

Relapse Records has announced the signing of Washington, D.C.’s Genocide Pact. Hailing from the chaotic realm that is our nation’s capital, Genocide Pact has been making pulverizing, relentless death metal since their inception in 2013.

Genocide Pact recently completed recording their sophomore full-length, entitled Order Of Torment. The album will see its release in early 2018 via Relapse.

The group commented on the new material and signing: “We are very excited to announce that we have joined the Relapse Records family, joining many friends and incredible bands. We have recently completed recording our second record, and first Relapse release, Order of Torment and cannot wait to reveal it to the masses!!!”

After touring on a much buzzed about demo and 7” single, the band recorded their debut LP Forged Through Domination for A389 Recordings in 2015. The band has since toured North America extensively as well as select dates with Nails, Toxic Holocaust, Gatecreeper, Darkest Hour, Iron Reagan, Power Trip and Caveman Cult in addition to an appearance at the renowned Maryland Deathfest. Watch footage of them playing live at St. Vitus in NYC below:

Stay tuned for more info on Genocide Pact. The band’s debut can be heard in full via Bandcamp here.

Genocide Pact is:

Tim - Guitar/Throat

Nolan - Bass

Connor - Drums