GEOFF TATE - "As An Artist And A Music Writer, You Have To Follow What's Interesting To You"; Video Interview

While touring recently in France with Operation: Mindcrime, vocalist Geoff Tate (formerly of Queensrÿche) spoke with Duke TV about: his last albums, the difficulty to match the audience’s expectations, his meeting with Todd La Torre in Barcelona last year, his Insania wine brand, and the never-materialized Three Tremors project with Bruce Dickinson and Rob Halford. See for yourself in the video below.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the landmark concept album Operation: Mindcrime, quintessential frontman Geoff Tate (the original lead singer for Queensrÿche) and his band, Operation: Mindcrime, will be performing the platinum-selling album (released May 3rd, 1988) from beginning to end in its entirety, along with a set full of greatest hits including "Silent Lucidity" and "Jet City Woman".

The Mindcrime set will cover all fifteen songs from the album including such fan favorites as "Revolution Calling", "Operation: Mindcrime", "I Don't Believe In Love" and the closing track, "Eyes Of A Stranger". It's a show that Geoff loves to perform and fans love to see! As fans might remember, Geoff performed the album in its entirety on tour in 2013 to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Operation: Mindcrime - one of the most iconic concept albums of all-time - was the album that thrust Geoff Tate's unique social consciousness, style and expertly-crafted lyrics into the international spotlight.

Proving the music has stood the test of time, in 2006, Geoff and his Queensrÿche band mates brought the theatrical interpretation of the Mindcrime saga to audiences all over the world. In October of that year, an epic performance was filmed and recorded, resulting in Mindcrime at the Moore, an album/DVD set released in July of 2007 that would debut at #1 on the Billboard Music DVD chart. It would mark the band's first #1 chart debut, quickly selling over 50,000 units, achieving gold status.

In all, Geoff Tate has sold more than 25 million albums at the helm of Queensrÿche, the band he fronted for 30 years from their inception through 2012, earning three Grammy nominations, five MTV Music Video Award nominations and one MTV Music Video Award along the way. One of those Grammy nominations was for "I Don't Believe In Love" (1990, in the new category of Best Metal Performance), a song that appears on the Operation: Mindcrime album.

As for Geoff's current musical endeavor, his band Operation: Mindcrime has released three albums in three years as part of a trilogy: The Key (September 2015), Resurrection (September 2016) and The New Reality (December 2017).

The band currently on tour features Kieran Robertson from Scotland on guitar, Bruno Sa from Brazil on keyboards, Jack Ross from Scotland on bass, Scott Moughton from Canada on guitar, Josh Watts from England on drums and Geoff Tate's daughter, Emily, who will be singing the parts of Sister Mary. She's also in the band, Til Death Do Us Part, who are special guests on this tour.

The forthcoming US tour comes hot on the heels of the band's European trek that began earlier this year, hitting venues in such countries as Austria, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Further 30th anniversary tour dates in the United States to be announced.

US dates (with special guests Til Death Do Us Part):

June

7 - Lancaster, PA - The Chameleon

8 - Findlay, OH - All American Rock House

9 - Fond du Lac, WI - Lakeside Park

10 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

12 - Amityville, NY - Revolution Bar & Music Hall

13 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

14 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

15 - Washington, DC - City Winery

16 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

17 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2

18 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille

19 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

20 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

22 - Traverse City, MI - Ground Zero

23 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

24 - Cincinnati, OH - The Venue

25 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

27 - Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub

28 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

29 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

30 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues