GEOFF TATE Discusses The Fate Of His OPERATION: MINDCRIME Band - "This Project Will Come To An End"; Audio

On the new episode of Talking Metal, Mark Strigl interviews Geoff Tate. Topics include the new album The New Reality by Operation: Mindcrime, the making of Queensrÿche's Operation: Mindcrime album, Bruce Dickinson, Rod Smallwood, Chris DeGarmo, Eddie Jackson, 2018 touring plans, Three Tremors and much more. Listen below:

Geoff Tate's Operation: Mindcrime perform next on January 11th at Button Factory in Dublin, Ireland. You can view the band's complete live itinerary at this location.