GEOFF TATE - "I Keep Getting Asked To Do These Guest Projects, And I'm Really Enjoying That"

Former Queensrÿche frontman Geoff Tate recently spoke with That Drummer Guy, Josh Rundquist about his plans now that he has the intended trilogy with his new band, Operation: Mindcrime. Check out the interview below.

On June 28th, Edguy frontman's Avantasia performed at Z7 in Pratteln, Switzerland. Fan-filmed video featuring a guest appearance by Geoff Tate in available below.

In a new interview with Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice Tate reveals that plans are underway to turn the Operation: Mindcrime story into a movie.

"The Operation: Mindcrime story has been almost a movie at least six times in my memory," says Tate. "It's actually being worked by very famous screenwriter and very successful producer right now. And whether it sees the light of day as a film is yet to be seen. It's a journey, screenplays they take years to come to movie screens. There are all kinds of deals, compromises different people come in and rewrite and all that. They want your screen play idea and then they take that and hire their friend to rewrite it, everybody wants to rewrite it."

Listen to the interview below: