GEOFF TATE On NEIL PEART - "A Musician's Musician... Exceptional Man"

Legendary Rush drummer Neil Peart passed away on January 7th after a three-year battle with brain cancer (glioblastoma).

In the video below, Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to Geoff Tate on January 15th at this year's Metal Hall of Fame Gala 2020 in Anaheim, California where he was inducted. Tate spoke about his upcoming tour and Neil Peart's legacy. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

"Neil Peart changed drumming for many people, and really exposed drumming to people who hadn't really thought about it before past keeping the beat. He was a musician's musician, incredible lyricist, all-around really nice guy. I had the good fortune and opportunity to hang out with him several times in my life. He was always a gentleman and treated everybody around him with respect.and diginity; exceptional man."

Geoff Tate will perform the Queensrÿche albums Empire and Rage For Order in their entirety on the Empire 30th Anniversary Tour in 2020.

Rage For Order was released in 1986, and Empire - which featured the Grammy nominated song "Silent Lucidity" - was released in 1990.

Confirmed Empire 30th Anniversary Tour 2020 dates are listed below:

February

19 - Stafford Place Theater - Stafford Springs, CT

20 - The Chance Theater - Poughkeepsie, NY

21 - Jergels - Warrendale, PA

22 - Mount Ponoco - Mount Poncho, PA

23 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

26 - TLA - Philadelphia, PA

27 - The Warehouse - Fairfield, CT

28 - Stereo Garden - Patchogue, NY

29 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA

March

1 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

3 - The Vault - Bedford, MA

4 - The Haunt - Ithaca, NY

5 - The Beachland Ballroom And Tavern - Cleveland, OH

6 - The Token Lounge - Westland, MI

7 - Arcada Theater - St. Charles, IL

8 - The Blue Note - Harrison, OH

10 - Skully's Music Diner - Columbus, OH

11 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

12 - The Cowan - Nashville, TN

13 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

14 - The Saturn - Birmingham, AL

15 - Vinyl Music Hall - Pensacola, FL

17 - Bilheimer Capitol Theatre - Clearwater, FL

18 - Parker Playhouse - Fort Lauderdale, FL

19 - Sanjan Theater - Bonita Springs, FL

20 - The Village Door Music Hall - Miramar Beach, FL

21 - Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX

22 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

23 - Antone's Nightclub - Austin, TX

24 - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX

25 - Wave - Wichita, KS

26 - Gothic Theatre - Englewoood, CO