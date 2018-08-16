GEOFF TATE's OPERATION: MINDCRIME Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of Operation: Mindcrime Album In Sacramento; 4K Video Streaming

Capital Chaos TV has uploaded video footage of original Queensrÿche singer Geoff Tate and his band, Operation: Mindcrime, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the landmark concept album Operation: Mindcrime on August 15th in Sacramento, CA.

Watch the band perform the songs "Revolution Calling", "Operation: Mindcrime", "Speak", and "I Don't Believe In Love" in 4K below: