GEOFF TATE's OPERATION: MINDCRIME Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of Operation: Mindcrime Album In Sacramento; 4K Video Streaming

August 16, 2018, an hour ago

news heavy metal geoff tate queensryche operation: mindcrime

GEOFF TATE's OPERATION: MINDCRIME Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of Operation: Mindcrime Album In Sacramento; 4K Video Streaming

Capital Chaos TV has uploaded video footage of original Queensrÿche singer Geoff Tate and his band, Operation: Mindcrime, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the landmark concept album Operation: Mindcrime on August 15th in Sacramento, CA.

Watch the band perform the songs "Revolution Calling", "Operation: Mindcrime", "Speak", and "I Don't Believe In Love" in 4K below:



Featured Audio

POWERWOLF - "Incense And Iron" (Napalm)

POWERWOLF - "Incense And Iron" (Napalm)

Featured Video

LORDS OF THE TRIDENT Premiere "Reaper's Hourglass"

LORDS OF THE TRIDENT Premiere "Reaper's Hourglass"

Latest Reviews